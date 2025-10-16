Get free Halloween costumes at the swap shop in Derry and Strabane

Halloween festival goers in Derry and Strabane are being offered the opportunity to recycle their old costumes and source preloved ones at specially arranged pop up shops across the City and District.

Repair and Share Foyle are hosting the swaps and are appealing to anyone with unwanted Halloween costumes and props to consider giving them a new lease of life by donating to the Swap at locations across Derry and Strabane.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, encouraged people to donate their old costumes and pick up some new ideas at the swap. “We’re all guilty of investing in costumes one year and moving on to a new one the next, and this is the perfect way to save money and get some inspiration for a new costume. Derry used to be famous for some of the most creative home made Halloween costumes and I would love to see that tradition being revived this year. There’s still plenty of time to come up with an idea and the costume swap is a great way to pick up items for free.”

Halloween costume swap rails will be available at The Guildhall Derry and Riversdale Leisure Centre Strabane from October 20-26. An extension until October 31 may be possible, subject to stock availability.

Julie Hannaway, Waste and Recycling Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “Halloween costumes are the perfect items for reuse and I’m sure most of us have unwanted Halloween items in the attic or cupboard. People can donate whatever they think could be potentially used as a costume. We also encourage people to come along and find a costume at no cost.”

Caroline McGuinness-Brooks from Repair and Share Foyle said: "It's really important that we collectively start to tackle the issue of textile waste. Halloween costume waste is a significant problem with 83% of costumes made from non recyclable polyester which can take hundreds of years to break down. As a global hotspot for Halloween, Derry can be leaders when it comes to circularity and sustainable costume choices.”

A spokesperson for the swap shop said You can drop off your Halloween costumes at various boo-tique bins throughout the City and District from October 16.