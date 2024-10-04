Get your ‘pink’ on for ‘Legally Blonde The Musical JR’ at the Millennium Forum presented by Crana College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the most-loved – and pink – movies of all time is to take to the stage of Derry’s Millennium Forum in fabulously-fun musical form later this month.

‘Legally Blonde, the Musical JR,’ is based on the iconic movie and follows everyone’s favourite Delta Nu, Elle Woods, a golden-haired sorority queen who heads off to Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. There, she overcomes stereotypes and finds her own self-discovery, independence and empowerment.

The musical adds to the story with dynamic songs and energetic dances and is being brought to the stage on October 8 and 9 by the very talented cast of Crana College in Buncrana.

The school is known for its wonderful musical performances and all involved are excited to host the action-packed musical on the famous Forum stage.

Some of the cast of 'Legally Blonde, the Musical JR' including Hannah Marie Eccles Breslin who plays Elle Woods (bottom, middle of picture). Individual pictures by George Sweeney.

With a cast and crew of over 140, it is a huge production and rehearsals have been underway since August.

Some of the leads took time out of their busy schedule this week to speak to the ‘Journal’ about what theatre-goers can expect from the eagerly-awaited production.

Hannah-Marie Eccles Breslin, in her first lead role, is the the sorority girl-turned-law student Elle Woods and she says she is ‘such an amazing character to play’.

Music teacher Laura Keogh says Hannah-Marie is the ‘perfect Elle’, adding that ‘the part was made for her’.

Eoghan O’Boyle plays Elle’s ex-boyfriend, Warren, and he is relishing the role, as is Daithí McBrearty, who plays Emmett Forest, who, he says, is a character that can be ‘really brought to life on stage’.

Chaí Osuere is the adored hairstylist, Paulette, who, she says, she is having ‘so much fun’ playing, while Tara-Rose Mahon is Brooke Whyndm, the fitness instructor accused of killing her husband. Tara-Rose says she is very much like Brooke in real life and is ‘loving’ the role.

Rhiana McColgan is Vivian Kensington who has wonderful character development throughout the musical.

“She get the big character development moment and is so fun to play,” says Rhiana.

Annabel Breslin is Chutney and has one of the big, stand-out moments which she “can’t wait” to play out on stage.

There is also a hugely-talented ensemble cast of dancers and singers in what is a ‘whole-school production’.

Teachers are throwing out the rule book to take on jobs in production, set design, photography, props and much more. Many other students are working in lighting and as back-stage crew and there is much excitement in the school air.

It’s the first time the school has performed ‘Legally Blonde, the Musical JR’ and the cast describe it as ‘really fresh and superfun’.

Daithi says: “We did ‘The Wizard of Oz’ before, which was brilliant. But this is a very new musical, so you can see how the script and musical is a lot more modern and different.”

Eoghan adds: “We can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s an honour to be on the Forum stage where lots of big names have performed before.”

The pupils are all extremely complimentary of Mrs Keogh and her dedication to the show and its cast, describing her as ‘just fabulous’ and how they’re ‘just so lucky to have her’.

Mrs Keogh, in turn, is also full of praise for every single person involved in the upcoming production.

"They’re all so enthusiastic and are working so, so hard. They’re so supportive of each other. There’s such a wide variety of kids, from different backgrounds, involved and I suppose that mix is what makes it so different and so good.

“It fits them all so well. It’s high school and college, the characters are around their age and the music etc., is really fresh. We have hip hop and Irish dancers involved and great singers. There’s something for everyone. It’s just such a fun production.

"To be able to do it on the Millennium Forum stage is just phenomenal and explains how we can have the huge cast that we do.

"We have always had such support from the community and we can’t wait for everyone to see it now. It’s all about fun and spreading that joy to the audience.”

Crana College students have presented high quality sold out performances over the past few years and this show promises to be one that you don’t want to miss. So, get your ‘pink’ on and ‘bend and snap’ your way through this fun-filled energetic musical.

With a book by Heather Hach, music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, ‘Legally Blonde JR.’ is based on the book by Amanda Brown and the hit Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon which was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

Legally Blonde JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

‘Legally Blonde JR’ will be performed on October 8 and 9 at the Millennium Forum, with a matinee performance also being performed for the school’s local ‘feeder’ primary schools.

For tickets, see https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/legally-blonde/