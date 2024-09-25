‘Ghosts of a Family’ examines murder of Inishowen native Edward McKinney in McMahon massacre in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new book by historian Edward Burke examines one of Ireland’s most infamous unsolved murders - the sectarian massacre of six Catholic civilians in Belfast in 1922, including Inishowen barman Edward McKinney.

‘Ghosts of a Family’ brings the reader into the dimly lit dining room of 3 Kinnaird Terrace opposite the New Lodge in North Belfast in the early morning of March 24, 1922.

Owen McMahon, a well-known Catholic publican, his four sons and Mr. McKinney, an employee of the family who was originally from Desertegney, lie dead or dying on the blood-soaked floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had been lined up by the fireplace and addressed by a man with ‘a round soft looking face and very black eyes’ wearing a light brown trench coat, and who appeared to be the leader of a group of loyalist gunmen.

1922... The bodies of Owen McMahon and his sons along with their bar manager, Edward McKinney (far right), laid out at the Mater Hospital morgue

Their killers, four dressed in police uniforms, have vanished and have not been identified for over a century.

The McMahon murders stunned Belfast – a city that had already witnessed nearly two years of sectarian violence following the partition of Ireland and the creation of a unionist state. The ripple effects were catastrophic.

The atrocity was a key motivation behind the IRA reprisal killing of the former head of the British Army, Field Marshal Sir Henry Wilson in June 1922, which in turn prompted a British ultimatum to the Irish government that sparked the Civil War days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The McMahon funerals in Belfast on March 26, 1922

A senior officer, District Inspector John Nixon, was identified by Irish military intelligence as the leader of the Belfast police ‘murder gang’. Nixon’s reputation as a ‘Colonel Kurtz’ figure in Belfast’s ‘heart of darkness’ has grown ever since. But was he really Mr. McKinney and the McMahons’ killer?

Drawing upon previously unavailable intelligence reports, ‘Ghosts of a Family’ reveals for the first time the McMahons’ most dangerous enemy and likely killer.

This was not DI Nixon but a First World War veteran, loyalist paramilitary and policeman who was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic.

This man led the most lethal group of paramilitaries in Belfast, a group of Protestant elite ex-servicemen who called themselves the Ulster Imperial Guards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Ghosts of a Family’ brings the reader into the dimly lit dining room of 3 Kinnaird Terrace opposite the New Lodge in North Belfast in the early morning of March 24, 1922.

‘Ghosts of a Family’ introduces the reader to the leaders of some of Belfast’s most violent loyalist gangs at the time of the McMahon murders.

Wearing their war medals on their coats, the ‘Imps’ terrorised the smoke-filled streets of post-war Belfast. They engaged in widespread racketeering, targeting Belfast’s Catholic publicans, and threatened to overthrow the Belfast government.

The Imps also killed and wounded British soldiers who got in their way.

One gang leader enjoyed torturing his victims over a gymnast’s pommel horse. Another, Alec ‘Buck’ Robinson, attacked a victim with a hammer and shot dead a cleaner after watching a film in a Belfast cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Edward Burke is a historian at University College Dublin,

Instead of arresting and convicting these killers, the unionist government in Belfast sought to co-opt them. The Imps were recruited en masse into the Ulster Special Constabulary days before the McMahon murders.

Later, after the Belfast ‘pogrom’ of 1920-1922 subsided, the government paid loyalists to leave for places such as Toronto and Chicago.

Following his murder Mr. McKinney was laid to rest at Cockhill Cemetery on Sunday, March 26, 1922.

His remains arrived in Buncrana the previous day from the morgue at Belfast’s Mater Hospital. A resolution of sympathy to the family of Mr McKinney was issued by the unionist community of Desertegney the following Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derry Journal of Monday, March 27, 1922 stated that the funeral was ‘very largely attended’.

“Deepest sympathy was shown with the members of the family, bereaved under such appalling circumstances. The deceased was a young man of splendid character and his tragic death is deeply deplored," the paper added.

It stated that the public was ‘aghast’ at the massacre which took place amid the ongoing atrocities in Belfast that were ‘out-Heroding Herod’.

The outrage was described as an ‘Orange massacre’ by the ‘Journal’ which carried interviews with the survivors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the surviving sons told of how all but one of the members of the murder squad that smashed down the door of the family’s home with a sledgehammer were wearing Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) caps and waterproof coats.

“One of the wounded sons [believed to be Bernard] has declared, on what must prove in all human probability to be his bed of death, that the assassins were dressed in police uniform and spoke with pronounced Belfast accents”, the ‘Journal’ stated.

A statement made by John McMahon from his bed in the Mater Hospital explained that, at around 1am on the fateful morning, he was ordered out along with his brothers and Edward McKinney by men in RIC uniform.

He added: “From the appearance, I know they are Specials - not regular RIC. One was in plain clothes. They ordered us downstairs. When we got down, they lined us up in the room below - my father, my four brothers, Edward McKinney and myself, against the wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The leader said: ‘You boys say your prayers’ and at the same time he and the others fired volley after volley at us. I think I lay on the floor for half an hour before the ambulance came. Three or four regular RIC came, too.”

It later emerged that, unknown to the loyalist mobs or the McMahon family, Edward McKinney was an IRA volunteer - a fact later confirmed by IRA General Headquarters. In his book, ‘Donegal and The Civil War’, Liam Ó Duibhir writes: “His membership of the IRA was concealed after the killings as it would have given the police and the loyalist mob an opportunity to justify their actions.”

Dr. Edward Burke is a historian at University College Dublin, specialising in the study of political violence, insurgencies and paramilitarism. His previous books are ‘An Army of Tribes: British Army Cohesion, Deviancy and Murder in NI’ (Liverpool, 2018) and ‘Ulster’s Lost Counties: Loyalism and Paramilitarism since 1920’ (Cambridge, 2024).