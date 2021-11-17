Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle joins sisters and wows fans at BPerfect Winterland Live event

Nadine Coyle (centre) was joined by her sisters Charmaine and Rachel Coyle Major and niece, Ka

The highly anticipated, sell-out event took place at the Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Sunday, November 15, with a packed schedule and over 450 guests.

Girls Aloud star, Nadine Coyle performed four songs to an excited crowd and was joined by her sisters, Charmaine, Rachel and niece Kayleigh, all of whom work for the BPerfect brand.

BPerfect started from a single stand in a local shopping centre but the firm now has seven shops across the UK & Ireland, is stocked in over 2,000 retailers world-wide, and employs over 90 staff.

Nadine wows the crowd at the BPerfect event in the Europa Hotel.

The popular cosmetics brand is well-known for hosting lavish, high-energy, fun-filled events with celebrities, beauty influencers and high glitz and glamour. The event featured a series of live make-up demos by leading make-up artists Stacey Marie and Ellie Kelly, multi-award-winning international hairdresser Denise Phillips and topped off by Girl’s Aloud star, Nadine Coyle.

Brendan McDowell, owner of BPerfect said: “Today’s event was absolutely phenomenal – it was just amazing to be back doing Live events with our dedicated fans and give everyone a much-needed lift after such a challenging year.

“I want to thank everyone for coming along and celebrating the start of the festive season with such a bang.”

Nadine, pictured, was joined by her sisters Charmaine and Rachel Coyle Major and her niece, Kayleigh, all of whom work in the BPerfect Megastore in Derry. The Derry pop star shot to stardom almost twenty years ago when - alongside Cheryl Cole, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and the late Sarah Harding - she appeared on the ITV talent contest ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ as Girls Aloud. The group recorded ‘Sound of the Underground’ which was the 2002 Christmas number one in Britain.

Nadine shot to stardom with Girls Aloud in 2002. She was back on stage in Belfast last week.

Nadine perfromed to over 450 guests at the Winterland Live event on Sunday.