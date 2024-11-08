Girls Aloud to release Sarah Harding's version of 'I'll Stand By You' for Children in Need

Girls Aloud, pictured with the late Sarah Harding. From left: Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Kimberly Walsh.

Girls Aloud are to release Sarah Harding’s version of their hit ‘I’ll Stand By You’ in aid of Children in Need.

The group, which includes Derry woman Nadine Coyle, announced they will release the new version of the track, 20 years after it was first released in aid of Children in Need.

The newly-released version features the late Sarah on lead vocal. Sarah, who had breast cancer, passed away in 2021.

In a statement, Girls Aloud said the track played a key part in their arena tour earlier this year. Sarah was shown during the show singing on screens while her bandmates and the audience sang along.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of our BBC Children in Need single ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

"To celebrate and honour our amazing Sarah, we’re releasing a brand-new studio version of the track once again in support of BBC Children in Need.

" ‘I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version)’ features Sarah on lead vocal throughout using vocals we discovered in the Girls Aloud vault from the original recording sessions. The track played a key part in our ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ arena tour this summer and was an emotional moment for us all.”

The single can be downloaded from November 15 in support of Children in Need.

It can also be pre-ordered now at https://girlsaloud.lnk.to/IllStandByYou-Sarahs

Meanwhile, The Girls Aloud Show: Live at The O2 - recorded in London will air as a one hour special later this autumn on ITV1.

The full extended arena show will also be available to stream on ITVX.