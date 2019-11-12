‘Gladiator’ and ‘Les Misérables’ writer Willian Nicholson to attend Foyle Film Festival gala screening of HOPE GAP

Hollywood screenwriter William Nicholson, who wrote Gladiator, Les Misérables and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, will open the 32nd Foyle Film Festival on Friday night.

Nicholson will be at the opening for a screening of his second film as writer and director HOPE GAP, which stars Annette Benning and Bill Nighy.

The screenwriter, who has worked with Sean Connery, Jodie Foster, Russell Crowe, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield and Angelina Jolie, will discuss the film at a gala in the Brunswick Moviebowl at 8.30 p.m

This kicks off a week-long celebration of celluloid, a highlight of which will be the festival’s Oscar® and BAFTA affiliated Light In Motion Short Film Competition, featuring the short films and animations from around the world.

The closing night gala on Sunday, November 24, is the Irish film The Last Right - a comedy-drama road movie telling the story of a man bringing the body of a stranger home for burial.

As always, FFF showcases the best in Irish cinema and some of the highlights include Land Without God - an intimate portrait of a family coming to terms with decades of institutional abuse.

Lost Lives is a major cinematic film inspired by the book of the same name, and marks the 50th Anniversary of the start of the conflict in the North. Also included in this year’s programme is the acclaimed documentary Gaza -which brings the audience into the lives of the people trying to lead meaningful lives against the rubble of perennial conflict.

This year also features a strong music strand including Mystify: Michael Hutchence - a film that explores the troubled life of the INXS lead singer. Hitsville: The Making Of Motown celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the legendary record company. Music icons Elvis Presley and Judy Garland also feature with Elvis: That’s The Way It Is and a special 80th Anniversary screening of the classic Wizard Of Oz.

Visit: www.foylefilmfestival.org