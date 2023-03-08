He called into NWRC Foyle Building with his professional dance partner Kylee Vincent, where the pair did an impromptu dance lesson with some of the college’s Music and Performing Arts students in the Foyle Theatre, followed by a Q&A.

Damian also had a chance to visit the college’s dance studios and see his picture on the Performing Arts wall of fame.

The former star of Glee and member of Celtic Thunder met with NWRC Principal and Chief Executive Leo Murphy, Curriculum Manager of Music and Performing Arts, Grainne McNamara, Dance Tutor Carie Logue, as well as his former tutor Pauline McCann.

Damian McGinty and his dance parrtner Kylee Vincent, get in some final preparation for Dancing with the Stars from Carie Logue, Lecturer at NWRC, and some of the Performing Arts students.

Damian, who studied a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts at the college told students the facilities at Strand Road Campus were “unreal.”

He added: “I loved my time at NWRC. I spent my first year at the college at the City Factory building and in Year 2 we moved into the newly opened Foyle Building. We were so lucky to get to study in these amazing facilities.

“I’m glad that I got to take my dance partner Kylee to see my former college today.

"She has been an unreal teacher. I have so many good memories of my time at NWRC and I made friends that I am still in touch with today.”

Damian McGinty and his dance partner Kylee Vincent, get the thumbs up from NWRC's principal and chief executive Leo Murphy.

Damian who is now based in the US is perhaps best known for starring in 18 episodes of the TV sensation, Glee when he played Irish teenager, Rory Flanagan and later as a member of the singing group, Celtic Thunder.

On Sunday night he and his dance partner Kylee will dance in the semi-finals hoping to win a place in the Dancing with the Stars finals.