Glee’s Damian in Christmas film

Derry singer, songwriter and actor Damian McGinty’s new film is to be released next week.

Damian’s starring role in ‘Santa Fake’ comes just months after he released his debut album ‘Young Forever’.

It tops off a ‘hectic’ year for Damian, who starred in ‘Glee’ and the internationally renowned show Celtic Thunder.

“It has been non-stop this year. I have been writing a lot of music and recording music and then promoting the film and accompanying soundtrack. I also got married this year.”

Santa Fake was filmed last Christmas in Santa Fe, which meant that Damian was unable to get home for the festive season.

However, he is looking forward to coming home with his new wife to spend time with his family this Christmas.

The film sees him reunite with his Glee co-star Heather Morris as he plays Pat Keeley an undocumented Northern Irish immigrant who has made his way to NYC where he is taken in, unwittingly, by a crime boss.

He also stars alongside John Rhys Davies, who has been in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ and Brat pack member Judd Nelson.

Damian’s character is asked to deliver two mysterious briefcases but ends up in the wrong destination Santa Fe, New Mexico. He gets a job as the shopping mall Santa Claus and hides from both the authorities and the gangsters who are chasing him.

Damian admits that he must be the only person who has never seen ‘The Breakfast Club’, but found it ‘pretty surreal’ to work alongside one of the stars from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ - one of his favourite films.

“It is a real family film, the type of thing that is exactly what you want to watch at this time of the year. It’s cheesy with really good music in it.”

Santa Fake will be released on DVD and digital download on December 3.