Globe trotting Wexford band set to perform in Derry

Wexford band The Ocelots are set to perform in Derry Sandinos.

Twin brothers Ashley and Brandon Watson from Wexford make up the band The Ocelots, who are set to play Sandinos bar with their new single, ‘The Good of a Bad Year.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ocelots are described as a folk-rock band. The duo said they are excited to be releasing their second album, ‘Everything, When Said Slowly.’

Speaking on the upcoming release they said: “This album unveils a richer, more expansive sound, masterfully produced by long-time collaborators Cillian and Lorcan Byrne (Ailbhe Reddy, Susan O’Neill). The narrative woven throughout the album explores themes of Irish migration, the perception of time, love, and the simple joys of cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The title Everything, When Said Slowly is a response from an old Irish man’s perspective on people leaving our hometown of Wexford over the years past. He said it was a very long time since they left, but not much time if you said it fast. I found it wonderful and profound, but also deeply moving and fitting for the album’s sentiment. How time flies or drags depending on what you’re experiencing, especially when it’s time in a place you said goodbye to.”

Ashley and Brandon started out as a school band, honing their craft with playing blues and indie-rock songs during lunchtime. The Ocelots took their skills and began to backpack and street perform across Europe.

After releasing their first EP ‘Till We Get There’, which hit more than 1.7 million streams, they spent the following years backpacking which became extensive touring, playing shows and festivals around Europe and Australia.

The band is set to perform in Sandinos on February 16.

Tickets for the event are available here: https://shop.cooldiscsmusic.com/products/the-ocelots-sandinos-derry-sunday-5-feb-25