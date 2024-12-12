Go The Extra Mile for GOAL in Derry this Boxing Day

Nazareth House principal Roisin Blackery with Dr Lee Casey, organiser of the Derry Goal Mile with members of the School Council.

As you rush around to pick up last minute gifts or get the ‘must haves’ for Christmas dinner, take a minute to think how lucky you are to have the luxury of such stress. And then, take another minute to think of all those millions of people who are living a hand-to-mouth existence in countries ravaged by war, famine and disease.

Irish humanitarian charity GOAL is currently working in countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Zimabwe, Niger, Uganda, Sudan, Colombia, Haiti and Honduras. Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Sierra-Leone, Zimbabwe, Niger,Uganda, Sudan, Colombia, Haiti and Honduras.

The annual Derry GOAL Mile on Boxing Day is a chance for local people to show solidarity with those struggling to survive in other countries.

Dr Lee Casey, organiser of the Derry GOAL mile said participating in the GOAL Mile on Boxing Day had become a popular Christmas tradition for many local families: “Derry people have been supporting the GOAL Mile walk now for over 25 years and in all kinds of weather. The walk will start and finish at Sainsbury’s Strand Road carpark, and follow a route along the river, across the Peace Bridge to Ebrington and back again. It is a beautiful walk but can be cold so as always, we advise people to wrap up warmly!

“Participating in the GOAL Mile has become a popular Christmas tradition for many local families so we are looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces - as well as many new faces - on December 26. There are no administrative costs for this event so every penny raised will go directly towards helping GOAL’s life-saving projects with the poorest of the poor.”

He added: "The generosity of the people of Derry is ‘Legenderry’ and I hope that this year they will support this event in even bigger numbers to show solidarity with families in other parts of the world who are so desperately in need this Christmas.”

The first GOAL mile in the city was organised by Sister Bernadine, former principal of Nazareth House Primary School back in 2002.

Current Nazareth House principal Roisin Blackery said she is delighted to maintain the school’s link with the GOAL Mile. She said: “The school’s motto is ‘Caring and Sharing’. We talk to the children about the important work that GOAL does as it helps them realise just how fortunate they are and how taking part in the GOAL Mile is a way of showing that they care about people who are less well off.”

Each GOAL Miles are held at over 140 venues around Ireland. Last year, over €630,000 was raised to support the charity’s work in some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. This year, your involvement could help make an even bigger impact.

In addition to the Derry City GOAL Mile starting from Sainsbury’s carpark, there will also be a GOAL Mile in Magherafelt, starting from Polepatrick Park, Castledawson Road. Both walks will start at 12 noon.