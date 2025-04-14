Go through 150 years of history at Clonmany's Horse to Horse power transport exhibition

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group are inviting everyone to walk through 150 years of transportation history in Inishowen, from horse-drawn carts to luxury motoring.

150 Years of Transport in Inishowen", is set to take place at the Market House, Clonmany, on April 26-27.

The exhibition aims to offer a look at the evolution of transport in Inishowen – from the days of horse-drawn carts to the arrival of motor vehicles and beyond. Discover how changing modes of transport have shaped life in Inishowen over the past century and a half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors will have the opportunity to view an array of old newspaper advertisements, transport artifacts, photographs, and articles, each telling a story of progress, innovation, and everyday life in the region.

Newspaper advertisements for vehicles in the early 20th Century.Newspaper advertisements for vehicles in the early 20th Century.
Newspaper advertisements for vehicles in the early 20th Century.

The Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group gave a short insight into what Inshowen was like in the 1870s, stating: “Roads were basic—often just gravel paths—winding through hills, boglands, and along the wild Atlantic coast. Most travel was local, carried out on foot, bicycle or via horse and cart. For longer journeys, people relied on coastal steamers operating out of Derry and Moville, which provided critical links to Glasgow and Liverpool, especially for emigrants and trade.

“Boats, ferries and curraghs provided transport links between the mainland and off shore islands, and between the islands themselves.

Derry also played its role in the changing transportation in Inishowen. Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group added: “The opening of the Derry and Lough Swilly Railway marked a major milestone. The narrow-gauge line connected Derry with Buncrana, Clonmany, and eventually Carndonagh. The railway brought unprecedented mobility, enabling farmers to send livestock and produce to market, and connecting people to jobs and opportunities beyond the peninsula.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In recent decades, transport in Inishowen has adapted to new challenges—aging populations, climate change concerns, and the need for sustainability. Community-based transport schemes have become lifelines for rural residents, offering accessible and affordable bus services tailored to smaller towns and villages.”

Encouraging people to come along, the Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group called out to local history enthusiasts, fans of vintage memorabilia, and anyone curious about how people got around in Inishowen.

For more information, contact the Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group on (086) 6092369 or at [email protected].

Related topics:InishowenDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice