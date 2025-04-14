Go through 150 years of history at Clonmany's Horse to Horse power transport exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group are inviting everyone to walk through 150 years of transportation history in Inishowen, from horse-drawn carts to luxury motoring.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

150 Years of Transport in Inishowen", is set to take place at the Market House, Clonmany, on April 26-27.

The exhibition aims to offer a look at the evolution of transport in Inishowen – from the days of horse-drawn carts to the arrival of motor vehicles and beyond. Discover how changing modes of transport have shaped life in Inishowen over the past century and a half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will have the opportunity to view an array of old newspaper advertisements, transport artifacts, photographs, and articles, each telling a story of progress, innovation, and everyday life in the region.

Newspaper advertisements for vehicles in the early 20th Century.

The Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group gave a short insight into what Inshowen was like in the 1870s, stating: “Roads were basic—often just gravel paths—winding through hills, boglands, and along the wild Atlantic coast. Most travel was local, carried out on foot, bicycle or via horse and cart. For longer journeys, people relied on coastal steamers operating out of Derry and Moville, which provided critical links to Glasgow and Liverpool, especially for emigrants and trade.

“Boats, ferries and curraghs provided transport links between the mainland and off shore islands, and between the islands themselves.

Derry also played its role in the changing transportation in Inishowen. Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group added: “The opening of the Derry and Lough Swilly Railway marked a major milestone. The narrow-gauge line connected Derry with Buncrana, Clonmany, and eventually Carndonagh. The railway brought unprecedented mobility, enabling farmers to send livestock and produce to market, and connecting people to jobs and opportunities beyond the peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent decades, transport in Inishowen has adapted to new challenges—aging populations, climate change concerns, and the need for sustainability. Community-based transport schemes have become lifelines for rural residents, offering accessible and affordable bus services tailored to smaller towns and villages.”

Encouraging people to come along, the Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group called out to local history enthusiasts, fans of vintage memorabilia, and anyone curious about how people got around in Inishowen.

For more information, contact the Clonmany Genealogy and Heritage Group on (086) 6092369 or at [email protected].