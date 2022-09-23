Gold Irish Podcast Award for Talking Derry Girls podcast

The podcast, which is made by Pauline Moore, Jeanie Messenger and Marie-Louise Muir, came ahead of The Blindboy Podcast, who got the Silver Award, and Words to That Effect, which got Bronze.

Pauline Moore said: “Jeanie and I went to Dublin on the bus with all the Garth Brooks fans on the Friday, the day of the awards ceremony, which was at Liberty Hall in Dublin. We only had 40 minutes to get ready and across Dublin. We really didn’t expect this at all - the photos show how much we were taken by surprise! It was a great night, lovely to meet so many people who also make podcasts.

“It’s hard to believe this all came about out of us being at home during lockdown. We love Derry Girls and had great craic talking about it and people enjoyed listening - and still do. We have a special episode coming out soon about the awards and playing the clips we submitted for consideration of the award. These include Tara Lynne O’Neill aka Ma Mary, Richard Moore (Children in Crossfire), a bit of us at Derry Hallowe’en last year and Paul Mallon aka Dennis from the wee shop!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking forward to connecting with our overseas listeners when series 3 of Derry Girls goes global on Netflix on 7th October.”

Irish Podcast Awards Judges said: “Talking Derry Girls captured the essence of this hit TV show with their high energy, jovial approach.

“Created in the pandemic, this winner went much deeper than a traditional dedicated TV review podcast sharing an authentic understanding of the subject matter of the show. They also showed true dedication to highlighting the best of Derry and its people.

It’s no wonder Lisa McGee herself was ‘obsessed’ with the podcast.”

The Talking Derry Girls: Pauline Moore, Marie-Louise Muir and Jeanie Messenger with their Irish Podcast Award.

Visit thebiglight.com/talkingderrygirls to listen to series 1, 2 and 3 of the Talking Derry Girls Podcast.

The Talking Derry Girls' Irish Podcast Award with the Derry Girls mural. The podcast was commended for 'sharing an authentic understanding' of Derry Girls in their podcast.

The Talking Derry Girls' Irish Podcast Award outside the Guildhall.