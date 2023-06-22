Good news for 4,748 Derry GP patients as new Bridge Street contractor appointed

The new contractor is Foyleside Family Practice, an existing GP practice located in Bridge Street Medical Centre.

Foyleside Family Practice will take over the contract from August 1, 2023.

“It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in January 2023,” the spokesperson said, adding:

Bridge Street Medical Centre. (Google Earth)

“All 4,748 patients of Bridge Street Family Practice have been automatically registered with the new practice.”

Earlier this month, the Western Health and Social Care Trust stepped in after a new contract for Racecourse Medical Centre in Shantallow fell through.

Days before the previous contract was due to expire, a spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that this was a temporary arrangement.

A spokesperson for the Department said at the time: “The Western Health and Social Care Trust will be the new temporary contractor for Racecourse Medical Centre in Derry. The Trust is stepping in to provide an interim solution following the unexpected withdrawal of the GP contractor who was awarded the contract earlier this month.”

That contract came into effect on June 1.

The Department of Health spokesperson advised those registered with Racecourse: “Patients at the practice do not need to register with another practice. They should continue to contact the practice as normal.”