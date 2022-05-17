Goodbye to Derry Girls: The gang celebrates Halloween in series finale

The award-winning Channel 4 show, which showcased the best of Derry across the world - along with the famous cream horns, among other local delights - will have its series finale tonight at 9pm.
All is not lost, however, as a special, extended episode, returning to the gang one year later, will be broadcast at the same time on Wednesday night.
With Derry renowned for its Halloween celebrations, tonight’s finale will see the Derry Girls all dressed up for the big event.
The gang have tickets to the gig of the century on Halloween night. But, it soon becomes clear that life will never be the same again for our Derry Girls.
Lisa McGee has asked that viewers watch tonight and tomorrow’s show ‘in that order’ as they ‘very much go hand in hand.’
Wednesday’s episode, also at 9pm, returns to Derry a year on, in the week of the Good Friday Agreement Referendum, as the gang prepare for the final school year and Erin and Orla’s 18th birthday.