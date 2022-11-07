Gorgeous 7 bed house with 35 acres of land for sale in Derry

Brookhill house is a beautiful period home located in a private situation, set on about 75 acres in total with a wonderful outlook over the countryside. Nestled among tall mature trees, Brookhill is approached via a short sweeping driveway leading to the front of the property with ample parking provided.

Lot 1 comprises Brookhill House, the Gate Lodge, the yard/outbuildings and approximately 35 acres to the South of Ardlough Road. Brookhill House is a detached country residence with proportioned and well-balanced accommodation in need of sympathetic refurbishment. The floor level of the house sits a metre and a half below road level and a stone boundary wall conceals the rear, with a pass door allowing pedestrian access to the adjacent outhouses.

The property offers flexible accommodation over two storeys and retains period features throughout, including cornicing and ceiling roses, as well as Georgian sliding sash windows. The ground floor comprises 2 entrance halls, dining room, lounge, drawing room, boot room, utility, kitchen, WC, shower room, laundry room and boiler room. 7 bedrooms are located on the first floor, along with 2 further bathrooms. The property also benefits from a spacious attic that offers the potential for 2 further bedrooms. A full layout of the accommodation is shown on the adjoining floorplans.

Supplementing the accommodation in the main house is a gate lodge with its own private access. The gate lodge consists of 1 bedroom, and 1 reception room and benefits from a detached storage shed previously used for commercial purposes.

Externally, the property comprises an impressive walled garden and garden tower as laid out in the accompanying map. The equestrianism at Brookhill is a particular feature, with a stable yard containing 12 loose boxes with an additional 2 smaller loose boxes and a sand arena. The yard also contains 3 further stone barns for storage or offers the potential for further stabling or accommodation, subject to the relevant permissions.

The land is located to the south of Ardlough Road and extends to approximately 35 acres. The land is laid in pasture across 6 separate fields to include an area of woodland known locally as the Fairy Hill, and is bounded by the River Faughan. The River Faughan is a sea trout and salmon fishery. Brookhill house has direct access to the river and the fishing rights for the full length of the river Faughan.

The property can be purchased with Lot 2 at offers over £1,065,000. Lot 2 consists of a continuous block of approximately 40 acres of agricultural land to the North of Ardlough Road. The land is currently laid in pasture across 8 separate fields and is bounded by trees & hedgerow.

To enquire about Brookhill House or the land, visit Savills NI or PropertyPal.com.

Brookhill House, 33 Ardlough Road is for sale at £650,000. The detached country residence was built around 1795 and comes with 35 acres of land. The house boasts seven bathrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms.

