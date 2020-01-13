Grainne Gallanagh earns praise as she performs on Dancing with the Stars

Buncrana woman Grainne Gallanagh’s performance on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars was a hit with the show’s judges and viewers on Sunday night, as the female contestants took to the dance floor.

While the former Miss Universe Ireland made her TV dancing debut last week, in the group dance during the male contestant’s show, Grainne and her partner Kai Widdrington performed as a pair for the first time at the weekend.

The talented duo performed a tango to the song ‘Bang Bang’ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj and it was very well received, earning a total of 18 points and third place on the leaders’ board.

Judge Julian Benson said: ‘Who’d have thought - from Buncrana to the ballroom?’ He added that Grainne had ‘great co-ordination’ and ‘always gave it her all.’

Loraine Barry described Grainne’s tango as ‘great’ and ‘on point’, and Brian Redmond described her frame as ‘really good.’

Grainne told show host Jennifer Zamparelli that she found the dance more nerve wracking than walking the catwalk during Miss Universe. She added how she was ‘relieved’ her first performance was over. Eliminations begin next week on the show, with all votes cast at the weekend carried over.