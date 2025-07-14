The annual Graveyard Sunday Mass in Cockhill cemetery in Inishowen has been rescheduled following Donegal’s win on Sunday that secured them a place in the All Ireland Senior Championship final.

The Graveyard Mass had been due to take place on Sunday, July 27 at 3pm.

However, this is also the date of the All Ireland final, with Donegal set to play Kerry, following their 3-25 to 0-15 victory over Meath in the semi-finals on Sunday.

In a social media post on the Buncrana Parish Facebook page, it was confirmed that the Graveyard Mass scheduled for July 27 will now take place the day before, on Saturday, July 26 at 7pm.

St Mary's Church, Cockhill

There will also be an extra Mass at 7.30am on the Sunday in St. Mary’s Oratory in Buncrana.

The post said: “Following Donegal's win in the All-Ireland Semi-Final yesterday, the decision has been made to move the Cockhill Graveyard Sunday Mass, which was due to take place on Sunday 27 July at 3pm, to 7pm on Saturday 26 July. There will also be an extra Mass on Sunday 27 July at 7:30am in the Oratory.”

The full Mass schedule for the weekend is as follows: Saturday, July 26 – 4.30pm, Vigil Mass in St. Mary’s Oratory; 7pm, Graveyard Mass in Cockhill.

Sunday, July 27: 7.30am Mass in St.Mary’s Oratory; 8.30am Mass in St. Mary’s Oratory; 9.45am Mass in Star of the Sea, Desertegney; 11am Mass in St. Mary’s, Cockhill. NO MASS at 12.30pm.

Thousands of people from Donegal are expected to make the trip to Dublin for the final, with thousands more watching at home.

See Buncrana Parish on Facebook.