Derry bars and restaurants celebrated success at the Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023.

Almost 800 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Ulster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Ulster Regional Awards President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said: “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record breaking number of public nominations – over 130,000. This sheer number of votes highlight the support and appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff. The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, hotels, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Limerick for the first of the Regional Events for 2023 and look forward to welcoming all winners in Ulster to the All Ireland Awards on 15th May.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Sustainable Practices, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2023 Innovator of the Year.

The Derry winners were: Local Food Hero - Kevin Pyke, Pykes “N” Pommes; Best Sustainable Practices -The City Hotel Derry; Innovator of the Year - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant; Free From - Cedar Restaurant; Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - The Sooty Olive; Best Restaurant Manager - James McKee, District 45; Best Wine Experience – Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan; Best Café - The Pickled Duck; Best World Cuisine – Mekong; Best Newcomer - Coupe; Pub of the Year – Sandinos; Best Casual Dining Sponsored – El Tapas Grá; Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant – The Gown, Bishops Gate Hotel; Best Customer Service - Shipquay Restaurant; Best Gastro Pub – Walled City Brewery; Best Chef – Ian Orr, Browns Bonds Hill; Best Restaurant - Browns Bonds Hill.

The winners will now go on to compete in the All Ireland Awards on May 15.

