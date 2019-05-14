Greek legend focus on human nature

A group of second year drama students from Magee College will perform ‘The Tree of Beauty’ as their end of year performance at 7 p.m. on May 14 and May 15 at The Glassworks.

The drama, written and directed by the students’ tutor Giuliano Campo, with the collaboration of award winning set designer Sinead O’Donnell Carey, uses Ancient Greek legends to show the truest elements of human nature on stage.

All elements of this year’s performance have been made by the second year drama students themselves.

From the acting to the stage management, everything the audience will see on stage will have been devised by the students.

You can book your tickets for tonight’s and tomorrow’s performances in the Great James’ Street venue now using the following link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tree-of-beauty-tickets-60433208353