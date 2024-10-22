Greencastle teenager Harry strikes gold in Poland at European karate championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greencastle teenager Harry McDaid is the toast of Europe following his gold medal success at the WUKF European Championship in Poland.

The 13 year-old Moville Community College pupil topped the podium in the Mini-Cadet Kata section when he travelled with the Ulster Karate-Do Federation squad to Warsaw last week.

Harry has been steadily progressing with impressive performances in recent international competitions both in kata and kumite. And he put on a tremendous display to see off very formidable opponents in the 14th WUKF European Championship, only losing out in his kumite section to the eventual winner.

Also among the medals for the UKF were 18 year-old Killian Doherty (Buncrana) and 17 year-old Patrick Moynihan (Derry), who won double silver fighting both as part of an Irish Junior Rotation Team and as part of an Irish Junior Sanbon Team.

GOLDEN BOY . . . Harry McDaid wins gold in the 13 years and under kata section.

Killian enjoyed further success with impressive fighting displays in his individual kumite section (Junior 85kg+), securing a bronze medal against tough opposition.

There were also strong performances from the other UKF team members who made the trip, including from sisters Fabi and Audria D’Almeida (Fahan), Joe McDaid, and Aine McCole. Erin McCole did not compete in a defence of her 2023 European kata title but did travel as a UKF coach.

The event closed with a very special presentation to Shihan Columba McLaughlin, who was awarded the rank of 7th Dan Black Belt by the World Union of Karate Federations.

Columba, who lives in Carndonagh, has been practising Wado-Ryu karate for more than 50 years while working tirelessly to promote the teaching and learning of the martial art across Ireland and the world. The award recognises not only his skill and ability, but also his dedication to developing the UKF and the WUKF (of which he is a leading figure) over many decades.

SILVER STREAK . . . Killian Doherty and Patrick Moynihan (on far left) won silver as part of the WUKF Ireland teams in both Sanbon and Team Rotation.

Columba travelled to Poland as a WUKF referee with fellow officials, Sensei Denis Donaghey (5th Dan), and Eamonn Doherty.

Congratulating Shihan Columba, UKF Head Coach, Martin McCole, said the award was “long overdue” not least considering the respected karate veteran’s “ongoing and relentless work” in the UKF and WUKF.

The coach extended congratulations to Harry McDaid on a “very well deserved” gold medal in his kata section, and to medallists Killian Doherty and Patrick Moynihan. He said that all of the UKF squad members who travelled delivered strong performances against competition of a very high standard.

The 14th WUKF European Karate Championship 2024 took place in Pruszków, Warsaw from Wednesday 9-13 October.