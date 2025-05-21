Grianan of Aileach and Roe Valley Country Park to appear in TV series searching history of surnames

Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh & Liam Ó Néill AT Grianán of Aileach.

Grianan of Aileach in Burt, Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady and other well-known Donegal landmarks are to appear in a TV series on TG4 which researches the history of surnames.

A new series of Sloinne, in which a person goes in search of the history of their surname in each episode on TG4, will focus on the surnames Mac Gearailt/FitzGerald, Ó Briain/O'Brien, Ó Néill/O'Neill, De Paor/Power, Ó Loingsigh/Lynch and Ó Gallachóir/Gallagher.

The series travels all over the country learning about famous and historical figures as well as the clans which shaped the history of Ireland.

In episode 3 this May 25, the Ó Néill /O Neill surname is explored by Liam O’Neill, a renowned Irish artist who has returned to his native County Kerry. Liam meets with Tom Gallagher of Holy Cross Abbey in Tipperary, to begin learning of the Ó Néill clan. Liam finds out more about his surname by speaking with Anthony Murphy and Nodlaig Ní Bhrollaigh in two iconic landmarks in Ireland; Grianán of Aileach, County Donegal and the Hill of Tara, County Meath.

Previous episodes included the Mac Gearailt /Fitzgerald which went to the Limerick region where Rónán Mac Gearailt, a lecturer at ATU, Galway, looked into his father’s background and of course the Fitzgerald stronghold in that surrounding area.

In the second episode, Paddy O’Brien, a storyteller and a retired schoolteacher living in Cork City went in search of the history of the O'Brien surname.

He began his journey by visiting Dr. Matthew Potter to talk about Florence Vere O'Brien. Paddy visited Dromoland Castle in County Clare and in-house historian Dr. Jane O'Brien told him about the history of the O'Brien family which dates to the early 11th century. Paddy also visited O'Brien Tower on the Cliffs of Moher.

Previous episodes can be viewed on TG4.ie

Upcoming episodes are as follows:

The fourth episode Yvonne Ní Chatháin from Cill Chiaráin, Co Galway originally, visits Northern Ireland in search of some of the history on the Ó Catháin / Keane surname visiting places such as O’Cahan’s Castle, Dogs Leap and Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady. Later, a visit to John B Keane’s pub in Listowel, Co. Kerry is on her list as well as a visit to Caherlistrane, Co. Galway to visit singer Seán Keane for a song or two.

The series then heads southeast, where it looks at the surname de Paor or Power in English which is very prominent in Waterford. Siobhán de Paor who makes the journey meets with Hugh Tinney son of Dr Sheila Power, the trailblazing Irish academic who was offered a fellowship by Oppenheimer in 1948 and many more well-known people with the Power surname.

The series then moves up to Galway to look at the history behind the Lynch surname, one of the famous Tribes of Galway. Pádraig Ó Loingsigh who is an Irish actor returns from UK for this episode and is currently cast in ‘MOONLIGHT, The Philip Lynott Enigma’ as the character of Brendan Behan.

The final episode finishes up in County Donegal where guest John Gallagher, a lecturer in Leeds UK, looks into the Ó Gallachóir or Gallagher surname. He travels from Dublin to his father’s homestead in Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal. On the journey he stops off at the Rory Gallagher museum in Ballyshannon. He also looks at the sporting life of Dave Gallagher, the All-Blacks rugby player from Ramelton, Bridie Gallaghers home in Creeslough famous for the ‘Hills of Donegal’ and The Sporting Gallagher’s family home.