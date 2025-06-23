There’s a well known phrase that in gardening, as in life, you never stop learning, and that is certainly true when venturing into the world of edible fruit and vegetable crops.

This year I’ve had a few disasters when it comes to seed started vegetables, and while it is a bit annoying you have to just notch it up to experience and learn from it.

Some seeds just didn’t germinate, some others didn’t make it past the seedling stage due to a combination of weather, hungry garden pests and a fair bit of error and neglect on my part.

In a raised bed I’d planted various different beans and carrots and a few root vegetables but the only ones to get past the seedling stage were runner beans. After a stint away during the really warm, dry spell in May, I returned to find the few carrots that had taken root had wilted away to nothing while the bean sprouts were decimated by earwigs, slugs or a combination of both.

The four month old tomatoes grown indoors are now over 6ft tall.

The warm spell in May however has supercharged the young tomato plants sown in February and the indoor plants are now over six feet tall and flowering, which should result in an early harvest.

The outdoor tomatoes in the greenhouses have made it through late spring too but are probably a month behind after the early June wet, cold weather.

Another crop that is thriving is the Irish seed potatoes, varieties Rooster and Kelly’s.

I’m growing mine in large porous container bags and heaping compost on the growth which leads to a bigger yield.

Potato plants in porous grow bags.

I’m also trying squashes from seed in the greenhouse and raised bed, with the first now about to flower.

The corn was a bit of a disaster as the pots dried out and only one made it, while the dry root asparagus seems to have disappeared but I’ll try again next year. Other no-fuss vegetables that are faring far better for me include broccoli, Brussel sprouts, fennel, spring onions, lettuce and rocket.

In terms of fruit, it looks like it will be a bumper harvest this summer, with the old reliable gooseberry bush already producing a mass of berries, and the different strawberry varieties all having flowered and producing strawberries. I’ve an old redcurrant bush laden with ripening berries and the blackbirds and starlings are flying in every day to check on their progress. I leave this bush to the birds every year. I also took some blackcurrant bush cuttings a few months ago and they rooted easily so they have now been planted out and may produce fruit next year, while the three young Conference pear trees are starting to put a lot of green growth.

In terms of herbs, there’s seed grown rosemary, lavender and bullet-proof German Chamomile which I’ll use to make tea or in cooking.

Gooseberry bushes are a no maintenance reliable perennial.

With most fruit and vegetables, regular watering is a must, and you can always tell the most thirsty plants by looking at their produce.

And if garden pests prove too much of a problem one harmless way to control them is to crush and boil up two whole garlic bulbs in water for about 20 minutes, let it cool down overnight and sieve the garlic solution into a pot. It will keep for months and you can dilute it one part to nine water and use a spray bottle to apply direct on your crops as most pests do not like the taste of garlic.

Hopefully that gives you some indication of edibles that can be grown easily in our part of the world and others which will require a bit more research and attention.