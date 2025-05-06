Hair Myths that need to be cut out for good! - Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a hairdresser, I’ve heard just about every hair myth in the book—and trust me, some of them just won’t die. From old wives’ tales passed down through generations to internet “hacks” that do more harm than good, misinformation about hair is everywhere. So let’s set the record straight and cut out these myths for good.

Myth #1: Cutting your hair makes it grow faster.

This one is probably the most common myth I hear. The truth is, cutting your hair doesn’t affect how fast it grows. Hair grows from the scalp, not the ends. What regular trims do help with is keeping split ends at bay, which can prevent breakage and make your hair look healthier and fuller. So yes, trimming your hair is still important—but not because it speeds up growth.

Myth #2: Washing your hair every day.

Hair care isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Unless you have extremely oily hair or sweat a lot, daily washing isn’t necessary—and it can actually strip your scalp and strands of their natural oils. For most people, washing two to three times a week is plenty. Letting your natural oils do their job can lead to healthier, shinier hair over time.

Myth #3: Plucking one gray hair will cause more to grow.

This one has been going around a long time but it’s simply not true. Plucking a gray hair won’t cause more to grow in its place. However, repeated plucking can damage the follicle and potentially cause thinning or bald patches—so it’s still not a great habit. Embrace the grays or talk to your hairdresser about blending them in with colour.

Myth #4: Switching shampoos makes your hair “get used to” them.

Hair doesn’t build up resistance to products, but your hair’s needs can change over time due to things like weather, hormones, or styling habits. If a shampoo seems to stop working, it’s likely because your hair is asking for something different—more moisture, more protein, or less buildup—not because it’s “bored.”

Myth #5: You can repair split ends.

Once a hair strand is split, there’s no product that can permanently fuse it back together. Some treatments can temporarily seal ends to improve the appearance, but the only true cure for split ends is trimming them off. Prevent them through proper care—like using heat protectant and avoiding rough brushing especially when it’s wet.

Myth #6: Brushing your hair 100 times a day makes it healthier.

Over-brushing can actually cause breakage, especially if your hair is fragile or prone to tangling. Gentle detangling with the right brush or wide-tooth comb is fine, but there’s no need to count strokes like it’s a bedtime routine from the 1800s. I think this myth might of formed that possibly brushing may have increased blood circulation, but a simple scalp massage is a much better option to increase blood circulation.

The bottom line? Hair care isn’t one-size-fits-all. If you’re ever unsure about something you’ve heard, just ask your stylist—we’re here to help you love your hair and keep it looking its best, myth-free.

Love Margaret x