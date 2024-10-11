Halloween Candlelight Concerts to enchant St Columb's Cathedral in Derry this October
Fever’s Candlelight concert series takes place on October 30 and the haunted evenings will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more.
The unique musical programme welcomes everyone from eight years old and promises to be a fun and spooky night for all.
Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music.
This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.
Candlelight invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.
Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics takes place in St Columb's Cathedral on October 30 2 at 5:30pm, 7.30pm and 9:30pm. Tickets, from £15, can be purchased at: https://feverup.com/m/193603
