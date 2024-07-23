Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forty young actors from across the North West are to perform in the Ignite Project CIC’s production of the musical Sweeney Todd, running in the Millennium Forum from August 15-17.

This dark and thrilling story follows the travails of ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ and his attempt to seek vengeance for his family and to win back his daughter, Johanna.

Portraying the title character 'Sweeney Todd' is 20-year-old Ronan Cassidy. Ronan is from Killyclogher and is studying Medicine at Queen's University Belfast. He has previously featured in the Ignite Project's ‘Footloose.’

The leading lady is Strabane’s own 19-year-old Cassie Mc Laughlin, who will be playing the role of Mrs. Lovett, a bucket list character for the Strabane native.

Sweeney Todd played by Ronan Cassidy.

Cassie has been performing across the North West for many years. She also played the leading lady in the musical ‘Footloose’. This will be Cassie’s farewell performance before she leaves for professional-level training on the Degree course at Bird College - Conservatoire of Dance and Musical Theatre in September.

From around the North the cast members are: Katie-Jane Teague (Killyclogher) as Johanna, Joshua Miller (Omagh) as Judge Turpin, Ronan Tester (Derry) as Anthony, Dara Bradley (Strabane) as the Beadle, PJ Cunningham (Killyclogher) as Pirelli, Rory Teague (Killyclogher) as Tobias and Ella Terry-Sweeney (Donegal) as the Beggar Woman.

Ahead of the show, the Ignite Project said it prided itself on ‘preparing its members for professional level training, with 13 members having gained places at some of the top professional training colleges in the UK’.

"The cast has six members who are about to begin training in September in the UK, and its Creative Team is being assisted by three alumni who have just completed their first year in London.

Mrs Lovett performed by Strabane native Cassie McLaughlin.

“This will be a production of Sweeney Todd unlike others you may have seen,” the Ignite Project stated. They are sure their cast of over 40 young people will ‘rise to the occasion’.

The Ignite Project added: "This tale of revenge is not all dark, with hilarious moments of comedy delivered by Mrs Lovett and other not so favourable characters. The audience will be treated to a production like none other they have seen, even if they have seen Sweeney Todd previously."

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’, tells the story of a wronged man who returns to London to seek vengeance for his family.

Renaming himself as Sweeney Todd, our titular character falls into the company of the maker of the ‘worst pies in London’, the hilariously callous Mrs Lovett.

The Sweeney Todd production in the Millennium Forum.

Together they hatch a plan to enact Sweeney’s revenge on the tyrannical Judge Turpin. However, along the way their violence reaches far beyond just the Judge.

“With the price of meat what it is”, Mrs Lovett sees an opportunity to elevate her pie shop, and make use of Sweeney’s blood lust. The tale is woven with love; unrequited, lost and naive. As the characters' lives begin to weave together, Sweeney’s plans unravel until he is driven completely mad with only thoughts of vengeance.