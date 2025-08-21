Couples seeking a truly unique and unforgettable wedding experience can now get married at one of Ireland’s most scenic and unique new elopement destinations – Wild Alpaca Way

Located in County Donegal, nearby Ireland’s most northerly point – Malin Head, a signature stop on the Wild Atlantic Way route – the Wild Alpaca Way is now offering intimate symbolic ceremonies with panoramic views and the optional company of gentle alpacas.

This unique destination brings together romance, nature, and rugged beauty for couples seeking a destination wedding or vow renewal ceremony with a difference.

The location offers a gentle walking trail with an easily accessible viewing point at the summit, offering sweeping vistas of Lagg Beach, the Five Fingers Strand, the Isle of Doagh, Glashedy Island and beyond.

Wild Alpaca Way weddings. Photography: Nicola Kelly; short wedding dress and veil: The Next Chapter Bridal

This exclusive viewing point has just opened up as Ireland’s newest elopement and vow renewal location, offering symbolic micro-weddings – ideal for adventure-loving couples, and those looking for a truly unique and unforgettable way to get married.

The alpacas can act as honorary bridesmaids or best men during the ceremony, complete with flower garlands and tux collar. Alternatively, couples can simply enjoy a romantic clifftop ceremony followed by one-of-a-kind wedding photos with their new woolly friends.

This new destination is part of a growing trend among modern couples seeking more meaningful wedding experiences. The Wild Alpaca Way delivers a magical mix of wild beauty, gentle animals, and panoramic views of the Irish coastline.

Wild Alpaca Way is owned and run by local farmer John McGonagle, who has welcomed thousands of visitors to his family farm in recent years. He is delighted to opening the gates

to couples in love.

“The views from the Wild Alpaca Way are truly something else – you can see right across to Five Fingers Strand, Glashedy Island, and out over the Atlantic,” John says.

“The alpacas have become a real part of the family here – they’ve got their own personalities and bring such a lovely, peaceful vibe to the hill. We’re really looking forward to welcoming couples and being part of their wedding story.

“There’s nowhere else quite like Wild Alpaca Way.”

Catriona Doherty, Donegal celebrant and founder of Catriona Doherty Celebrant, is delighted to offer the Wild Atlantic Way as one of her elopement destinations.

“Donegal – and the Inishowen Peninsula in particular – is one of Ireland’s hidden gems, with so much to offer couples seeking somewhere truly special,” Catriona says.

“Many couples opt for more well-known locations when eloping to Ireland, but what Wild Alpaca Way offers is something completely different: an off-the-beaten-track experience like no other.”

She continues: “I believe the Wild Alpaca Way’s exclusive viewpoint will appeal to adventurous couples in search of a breathtaking backdrop for their vows – and to fun-loving, alternative couples charmed by the idea of having an alpaca bridesmaid or best man by their side.”

Catriona, who has officiated ceremonies for couples travelling from as far afield as the USA to marry at places like Slieve League and Fanad Head, says she’s excited to see Inishowen’s latest elopement location added to the map.

“There’s something uniquely romantic about an elopement,” she says. “I’m looking forward to marrying couples at this enchanting destination in the heart of Donegal.”