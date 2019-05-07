Have you seen Barney?

People across the North West are being urged to be on the lookout for a much-loved dog who has gone missing.

‘Barney,’ a Cockapoodle, went missing from Burtonport in Co. Donegal, an area regularly frequented by visitors from Derry.

His owners and their neighbours have been desperately trying to find him since Sunday, but unfortunately to no avail as yet.

Barney is described as very friendly and hyper, and it is unusual for him to leave the house. He is desperately missed.

Anyone who thinks they might have seen Barney is asked to message or call (00353) 0892050744.