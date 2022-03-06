Having your say : How to submit a letter to the Derry Journal
If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor on any subject to be considered for publication in the newspaper in print and online this is how to do it:
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 11:13 am
We prefer at this time to receive letters by email – please send your contributions to [email protected]
Please make sure the subject line states ‘Letter to the Editor’.
You can also send letters in by post to Letters to the Editor, Derry Journal, 113-118 Duncreggan Road, Derry BT48 0AA.
We reserve the right not to publish or to edit a letter for any reason.
All letters must be accompanied by a full name and address and a telephone number, although these may be withheld on request. Anonymous letters are never printed.