Headstones safety check at Derry’s cemeteries

Derry and Strabane Council is to carry out a survey of unsafe headstones at its cemeteries.

It’s understood the local authority is to begin safety checks over the coming months at the cemeteries it manages.

It will check headstones and memorials to identify any at risk of toppling or breaking.

A council spokesperson said it was currently looking at a number of options with regard to dealing with unsafe headstones.

It’s understood this will be included as part of regular health and safety inspections.

The move comes after a neighbouring Council confirmed it would be laying flat headstones deemed unsafe during inspections.

Mid Ulster District Council says if a memorial presents a significant or immediate risk of toppling, staff will need to make the memorial safe temporarily by using a system of stakes and bands. In very rare cases, where the memorial is likely to collapse, they may need to lay the memorial flat.