Health & Wellbeing champions recognised with awards in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:55 BST

Donna McCloskey, manager, Triax Neighbourhood Management Team is pictured presenting Seanin Wray and Rachel Mullan-Carlin with their Health and Wellbeing Champion awards.

The awards have been bestowed from the Developing Health Communities initiaitive and were handed over at a special ceremony last week.

The award is in recognition of the Neighbourhood Management Team's development of their health and wellbeing strategy, and over the past six months staff have been participating in mental health and wellbeing workshops. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

