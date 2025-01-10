Heartbroken son pays tribute to ‘well-known Derry character’ Eugene Sheehan

The late Eugene Sheehan

The heartbroken son of the late Eugene Sheehan has paid tribute to the ‘well-known Derry character’ following his passing on Thursday.

Mr. Sheehan died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after taking ill on New Year’s Eve.

The Creggan-native’s heartbroken son Cahir Killen contacted the ‘Journal’ to mark his late father’s passing.

“I would just like to pay a heartfelt tribute to him,” said Cahir. “He passed away peacefully yesterday at Altnaglevin.”

"My dad was born in 1955 to his parents Edward Sheehan and Sadie Sheehan bee McGlinchey from the Illies.

"He grew up in Rathowen Park in Creggan and lived there most of his life. He was a well-known character throughout his life,” he added.

Cahir explained that his father had been profoundly affected by the Troubles and, like many, lost friends during the conflict.

He moved to Amsterdam in his 20s, later returning to Ireland and living in Derry, then the Illies for a time.

His last residence was at the Daisyfield Apartments on the Foyle Road.

“Dad was a well-known character throughout the town,” said Cahir. “He would always have said hello to you and stopped to have a chat with you and never would have passed anyone.

"He was a well-known man throughout the town and the community across the city of Derry had a lot of respect for him.”

Eugene is mourned by his siblings Marian, Eamon, James, Donal and Martin, children Sarah, Fiónan, Roisin and Cahir, his grandchildren and wide circle of family and friends.

His Funeral Mass will take place ar 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery, Buncrana.