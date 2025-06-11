Peace Bridge.Peace Bridge.
Peace Bridge.

Here are 10 fun things to do during the rest of June in Derry City and Strabane

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:52 BST
June is shaping up to another packed month with lots to do in Derry and Strabane. Here’s 10 events to get you out of the house.

Photos by George Sweeney / Getty Images / Derry Journal Archive.

1. Paddy McDonnell

Paddy McDonnell will be taking stage in the Alley Theatre in Strabane on June 13 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £15. Photo: Paddy McDonnell

2. Jarlath Regan

Irish comedian Jarlath Regan will perform at the Millennium Forum on June 13 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at £26.50. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Lisa McHugh

Catch the country/pop artist Lisa McHugh in the Alley Theatre on June 14 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at £27.50. Photo: The Alley Theatre

4. Maldron Comedy

Maldron Comedy- After Dark Edition is Derry's newest comedy club. Comedians included are: Tim McGarry (Give My Head Peace), Mark McCarney, Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), lianne McCooey & hosted by local comedians Fintan Harvey and Ronan Boyle. Catch the show on June 14 at 7 pm. Tickets priced at £16.96 Photo: George Sweeney

