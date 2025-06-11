Here are 10 fun things to do during the rest of June in Derry City and Strabane

Photos by George Sweeney / Getty Images / Derry Journal Archive.
1. Paddy McDonnell
Paddy McDonnell will be taking stage in the Alley Theatre in Strabane on June 13 at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £15. Photo: Paddy McDonnell
2. Jarlath Regan
Irish comedian Jarlath Regan will perform at the Millennium Forum on June 13 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at £26.50. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lisa McHugh
Catch the country/pop artist Lisa McHugh in the Alley Theatre on June 14 at 8 pm. Tickets are priced at £27.50. Photo: The Alley Theatre
4. Maldron Comedy
Maldron Comedy- After Dark Edition is Derry's newest comedy club. Comedians included are: Tim McGarry (Give My Head Peace), Mark McCarney, Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), lianne McCooey & hosted by local comedians Fintan Harvey and Ronan Boyle. Catch the show on June 14 at 7 pm. Tickets priced at £16.96 Photo: George Sweeney
