Revellers enjoy the sunshine and the music in Guildhall Square during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George SweeneyRevellers enjoy the sunshine and the music in Guildhall Square during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney
Revellers enjoy the sunshine and the music in Guildhall Square during the Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney

Here are 12 fun things to do during May in Derry and Strabane

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 7th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 11:36 BST
Though the Jazz Festival has concluded, the excitement in Derry and Strabane continues throughout May. Here's a list of upcoming events and activities.

Photos by George Sweeney / Getty Images / Derry Journal Archive.

Every Thursday this month, Bennigans will present free stand-up comedy nights from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm. / AFP PHOTO / SAKIS MITROLIDIS (Photo credit should read SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Bennigans Chicken Box Comedy

Every Thursday this month, Bennigans will present free stand-up comedy nights from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm. / AFP PHOTO / SAKIS MITROLIDIS (Photo credit should read SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: AFP Contributor

Photo Sales
Andy Irvine in the Alley Theatre on Friday May 9, doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25.

2. Andy Irvine

Andy Irvine in the Alley Theatre on Friday May 9, doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25. Photo: Andy Irvine

Photo Sales
Join the Foyle Hospice in celebrating 40 years of service, with a garden party on May 10, from 12 pm to 3 pm.

3. Foyle Hospice Garden Party and Open House

Join the Foyle Hospice in celebrating 40 years of service, with a garden party on May 10, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Photo: Foyle Hospice

Photo Sales
British singer-songwriter will perform at the Guildhall on May 16 from 6:45 pm to 10 pm as part of his Ireland tour. Joined by Mairead Carlin. Tickets cost £34.81.

4. Ralph McTell and Mairead Carlin

British singer-songwriter will perform at the Guildhall on May 16 from 6:45 pm to 10 pm as part of his Ireland tour. Joined by Mairead Carlin. Tickets cost £34.81. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryStrabane
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice