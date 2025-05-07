Photos by George Sweeney / Getty Images / Derry Journal Archive.
1. Bennigans Chicken Box Comedy
Every Thursday this month, Bennigans will present free stand-up comedy nights from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm. / AFP PHOTO / SAKIS MITROLIDIS (Photo credit should read SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: AFP Contributor
2. Andy Irvine
Andy Irvine in the Alley Theatre on Friday May 9, doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25. Photo: Andy Irvine
3. Foyle Hospice Garden Party and Open House
Join the Foyle Hospice in celebrating 40 years of service, with a garden party on May 10, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Photo: Foyle Hospice
4. Taylor Fever
Taylor Fever at the Millennium Forum aims to give the ultimate tribute act to Taylor Swift on May 15, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced at £28.00. Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.