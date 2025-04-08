Here's a night for the country music fans in Derry’s Millennium Forum
‘A Night At The Opry’ is made up of a trio of country artists, featuring Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley and John Hogan
The country group promises to bring a night filled with the greatest hits from country music history, saying the evening will be an “unforgettable musical journey.”
The show will feature singalong classics such as, 'Rhinestone Cowboy', 'Coat of Many Colours', 'Ring of Fire', and 'Blanket on the Ground', along with numerous other hits from the 1950s to the present day which the group describe as a “heartfelt celebration of pure country music.”
Audiences can expect renditions of songs by legendary artists such as Don Williams, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, John Denver, Hank Williams, Jim Reeves and Vince Gill, brought to life by Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley and John Hogan.
‘A Night At The Opry’s’ nationwide tour has been met with high praise, with fans applauding the group's dynamic stage presence and their ability to seamlessly blend traditional country sounds with their own unique styles. Following a string of standing ovations and sold-out shows, this second run of the tour has only extended its appeal.
Tickets to see ‘A Night At The Opry’ in the Millennium Forum, Derry on Easter Thursday, April 17 are available from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Call 028 7126 4455 to book now, or visit millenniumforum.co.uk and risingpr.com.
