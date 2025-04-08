Here's a night for the country music fans in Derry’s Millennium Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly formed country group ‘A Night at the Opry’ is arriving at the Millennium Forum on April 17, bringing their show to the North West for the first time.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘A Night At The Opry’ is made up of a trio of country artists, featuring Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley and John Hogan

The country group promises to bring a night filled with the greatest hits from country music history, saying the evening will be an “unforgettable musical journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will feature singalong classics such as, 'Rhinestone Cowboy', 'Coat of Many Colours', 'Ring of Fire', and 'Blanket on the Ground', along with numerous other hits from the 1950s to the present day which the group describe as a “heartfelt celebration of pure country music.”

Country group ‘A Night At The Opry’ bring their new show to the Millennium Forum this Easter.

Audiences can expect renditions of songs by legendary artists such as Don Williams, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, John Denver, Hank Williams, Jim Reeves and Vince Gill, brought to life by Johnny Brady, Claudia Buckley and John Hogan.

‘A Night At The Opry’s’ nationwide tour has been met with high praise, with fans applauding the group's dynamic stage presence and their ability to seamlessly blend traditional country sounds with their own unique styles. Following a string of standing ovations and sold-out shows, this second run of the tour has only extended its appeal.

Tickets to see ‘A Night At The Opry’ in the Millennium Forum, Derry on Easter Thursday, April 17 are available from the Millennium Forum Box Office. Call 028 7126 4455 to book now, or visit millenniumforum.co.uk and risingpr.com.