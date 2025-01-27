Here's something for Derry single folk sick of dating apps to do on Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are alone this Valentine’s Day, there is an event set up for you.

You can join in on a speed dating event at the Coffee Tree, set up by Slabber, who aim to connect people around Derry with events without the use of social media.

A spokesperson from Slabber gave the Journal some insight into the event. “We want Slabber events to connect people offline - starting with our Speed Dating event at The Coffee Tree, Strand Road on February 14.

“The concept for this event came to life as we realised many people have become incredibly disenchanted with popular dating apps and social media in general.

“We want to spark real-life connections between people who never might have had the confidence to approach another person (or simply been ‘ghosted’ online). This felt like a fun way for people to connect on Valentine’s Day.”

Slabber said that they wanted the event to tackle the loneliness and social isolation in Derry, “This has been a growing problem in Derry for several years.

“Since so many people are having negative experiences socialising online, in-person events like this seemed like an obvious solution to bring people together.”

The event understands that some people might be too nervous or shy to join in on speed dating, so they have arranged some conversation prompts. Slabber said: “We want this to be relaxed, fun, and most of all - safe for anyone attending.

“Anyone can come and mix with other people in a fun and light-hearted way. Some people are coming looking for a partner, others for friends, and some both! We want everyone to be treated with respect at our events.”

Love may well blossom in the local cafe The Coffee Tree. “If you’ve ever been to The Coffee Tree, you’ll know what a welcoming, friendly and fun atmosphere it has,” said Slabber. “The entire team has been really supportive of Slabber since we launched, helping us to promote great things happening locally and now, hosting our first original event.

Hoping to inspire Derry folk to attend, Slabber said: “Some people have told us they’re feeling a bit shy beforehand - but everyone will be in the same boat!

"Come along, have a laugh and you never know - you could meet someone very special.”

The event is strictly over 18s. You can request a free slot here: www.slabber.co.uk/thecoffeetree