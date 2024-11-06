Santa Claus has laid out his plans for the festive season in Derry, following a special delegation with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr.

Mayor Seenoi Barr hosted the special delegation from the North Pole to finalise plans for the Council area’s Christmas celebrations for 2024.

Santa Claus confirmed at the meeting that he will be in the City and District later this month to turn on the Christmas lights in Derry and Strabane.

Speaking ahead of the events, he confirmed that he will be attending a number of community “switch-ons” across the City and District.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, at her meeting with Santa Claus to discuss the Council area’s plans for Christmas, included are Santa’s little helpers Cría Cole, Ennan Shiels and Oisin Heffernan.

The City’s switch on will take place during a Magical Procession on Friday November 22 and Strabane’s switch on will take place the following evening on Saturday November 23.

Mayor Barr said she was honoured to host the North Pole’s most famous resident in her Parlour in the Guildhall.

“I would like to thank Santa Claus for taking time out during his busiest time of the year to visit us in Derry and Strabane and finalise our exciting plans to celebrate Christmas,” she said.

“We discussed his visit to the city later this month for our switch-on events and how he will get around every home in the City and District on Christmas Eve.

“Santa’s Sleigh and team of reindeers rely on Christmas Cheer to fly around the world so we will be doing all we can to help celebrate Christmas in style this year to make sure he makes it here on the night of December 24.”

In a rare interview with the media, Mr Claus appealed to local children to be on their best behaviour over the next seven weeks to ensure they are on his nice list and can receive their presents on Christmas Eve.

“I am delighted to be coming back to Derry and Strabane to perform the switch on events later this month,” he said.

“It’s always a magical moment to see the City and District lit up for the first time for Christmas and I’m excited to see that the trees and lights are already being erected ahead of the big switch on.”

When pressed on elf working hours Mr Claus said: “The elves are working double shifts in my workshop at the moment to be ready for Christmas Eve and they are keeping a close eye on all the children’s behaviour so I would urge them to be as good as gold over the coming weeks to stay on the nice list.”

Doubling down on Christmas rules, Father Christmas said: “It’s also very important for children to get an early night on December 24 so that I can visit your home and deliver your presents.”

The Christmas lights switch-ons in Derry and Strabane are part of a programme of festive activity being hosted by Council in November and December.

Highlights include the Guildhall Craft Fair from November 22 – 24 and the Mayor’s Tea Dances in Derry and Strabane. The Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dances are scheduled for Wednesday December 11 in the Guildhall and Thursday December 17 in St Patrick’s Hall in Strabane.

The wider programme will include a range of other events from choral performances to Christmas movies around the district.

To access the Christmas programming for Derry and Strabane visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.