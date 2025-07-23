Here's when and where the music will be during Derry's Féile 2025

Féile 2025 has announced their line-up of music for this August, featuring Martin Hayes and Piaras Ó Lorcáin, alongside Derry’s own SOAK and a range of emerging local talent.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year will feature a mix of music, including traditional, electronic, and contemporary performances. Attendees can enjoy headline concerts, intimate performances, and workshops specifically designed for young people.

Capturing the Irish traditional music is fiddler Martin Hayes, who aims to bring his unique sound to St Columb’s Hall in what organisers have described as an “unforgettable night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayes is known for his soulful interpretations of traditional Irish music and his ability to place the tradition within a wider contemporary context.

Martin Hayes.

During his career Hayes has collaborated with musicians such as Dennis Cahill, Bill Frisell and the RTE Concert Orchestra, and he is a founding member of The Gloaming, who won the Meteor Prize in 2014 for their debut album.

Hayes will perform on Sunday, August 10, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced at £22.38.

Home grown act SOAK returns to Derry for an intimate performance at Orchard Cinema, sharing their indie sounds which aspire to blend raw emotion with ethereal atmospheres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the evening is George Houston, a genre-bending singer-songwriter from Donegal.

SOAK.

Catch Soak and George Houston on August 7, from 8 till 10:30pm. Tickets are priced at £11.55.

Traditional music fans can also enjoy an evening at Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin with sean-nós singer Piaras Ó Lorcáin and multi-instrumentalist Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, both known for their expressive vocals and strong ties to Irish musical traditions.

Doors open on August 14 at 8:30 till 10:30pm. Tickets are priced at £11.55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gathering, a one-day festival at Sandinos, features a mix of folk, trad and electronic acts including electronic producer Daithí, Americana-folk duo DUG, and Irish-Palestinian singer-songwriter Róisín El Cherif.

On August 9, the one-day festival starts from 7:30 till 11:59pm Tickets for The Gathering are priced at £13.70.

Young people can get involved in hip-hop workshops led by drill artist Sello and enjoy the Our Space Summer Music Showcase at the Nerve Centre, featuring local bands and special guests.

Tickets for the Féile this August can be purchased in advance now through Eventbrite.

For further details on Féile 2025 follow the link: feilederry.com/feile-2025