Hip Hop night in Derry to fundraise donations for support in Palestine
A Hip Hop night is set to take place in Sandinos bar, with all the funds raised being donated to Palestine.
The event, organised by Chris Ferry, owner of Derry card shop Ferry Clever, will be hosted in Sandinos on February 1.
Chris Ferry said: “I feel we should be doing everything we can to show solidarity with Palestine. I want to run events for a good cause, raising money for the people in Palestine.”
"A few months back we ran ‘Derry City Legends Vs Derry for Palestine’ which was a massive success. I’ve been a Hip Hop DJ for the last 20 years and I’m hoping a Hip Hop night for Palestine would be another successful event, raising money for such a vital cause.”
‘Hip Hop against Genocide’ will feature rappers and DJs, such as Derry rapper B.M.C., Gale Force Winds from Belfast, Daz Darryl Forsythe rapper and DJ, and Derry DJ Type One.
A five pound donation is recommended at the door.
