‘Historic’ as Dáil supports SF on Palestine - Duffy

Colr. Sandra Duffy at a previous Palestine solidarity rally.

Colr. Duffy said the move on Wednesday was also “a victory for justice, and a recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination”.

She said: “I wish to convey my thanks to the members of the Dáil who have voted unanimous support for the Sinn Féin motion, to the co-signatories to the motion, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, and the various independent TDs.

“I also want to express my gratitude to Trócaire, Sadaka, Christian Aid, Al Haq, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and the other members of the Oireachtas who have worked with us in developing this motion.

“The Irish people have secured an historic victory for the people of Palestine.

“The decision by the members of the Dáil to vote to accept the Sinn Féin motion on annexation is a sure reflection of the strength of feeling that runs in this country at the treatment of the Palestinian people.

“Dáil Éireann has become the first EU parliament to condemn Israel’s annexation of Palestine.”