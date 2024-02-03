Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle O’Neill is currently First Minister designate but the Mid-Ulster representative has been unable to take up the role due to the DUP boycott of the institutions.

The DUP walked away from the power-sharing government institutions two years ago in February 2022, citing concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements and divergence from Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three months later in a historic election in May 2022, Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in the north, winning 27 seats and paving the way for a nationalist leader to take up the top role at the helm of a Northern Ireland government for the first time since Partition a century ago.

Michelle O'Neill with newly elected Derry City & Strabane District Councillors and MLAs at the Foyle Arena Count Centre in Derry in 2023 during the local government elections.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson announced this week that his party was ready to re-enter the Executive following a new deal between the UK government and the DUP which will see more alignment with the UK internal market. As the second largest party in the north, the DUP is expected to nominate a deputy First Minister.

The speaker and deputy speaker roles are expected be nominated when the Assembly reconvenes today at Stormont at 1pm, before the First and Deputy First Ministers are nominated and installed.

This will be followed by parties being allocated and selecting Ministerial portfolios, and it is understood Ministers will be appointed to lead the various departments under the d’Hont system from among Sinn Féin, the DUP and the UUP, and possibly also the Alliance Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP will not have any Ministers in the new government and will become the official opposition.

Michelle O'Neill with newly elected Derry City & Strabane District Councillors and MLAs at the Foyle Arena Count Centre in Derry in 2023 during the local government elections.

There are nine Northern Ireland government departments and one of these, the Executive Office, will be led by the Frist and Deputy First Ministers.

The others are the Department for Communities; Department for Infrastructure; Department for the Economy; Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Department of Education; Department of Finance; Department of Health and the Department of Justice. The Justice Minister portfolio is the only one which is decided by a cross-community vote.