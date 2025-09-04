Hive Cancer Support: Driving Change from Derry to Donegal - View from the Foyle

Here at Hive, we are working on an exciting project with Gray's Communications to develop a new character which will be a brilliant resource for us to promote cancer prevention and environmental consciousness among children. This dual focus is at the heart of everything we do.

This month, we are working on a short marketing video to highlight the unique offerings here at Hive Cancer Support, which include our support groups for men, women, and children; our educational workshops, choir, allotment, eco refill shop (in partnership with Neighbourhood Management Team NMT), listening ear, peer support, counselling, programmes and activities; and our large-scale events like our recent children and families festival, 'FestHIVEal'.

We are also working on an information campaign for parents to help them take steps to protect their baby before and after birth.

We are designing a leaflet to help parents identify everyday chemicals that are safer for mum and baby, as a few smart choices can help your family thrive. We try whenever possible to use local faces in our campaigns and literature, and local photographer Neil McLaughlin is capturing some great images for us.

Members of Hive Cancer Support group and friends pictured at the launch of Children’s Cancer Awareness Month at Free Derry Wall on Tuesday. Included in the picture is Kari Barrett (centre) whose photographs are featured in the awareness boards. Photo: George Sweeney

This month is Children's Cancer Awareness Month, and we have launched our mural at the back of Free Derry Corner, which we see as our community notice board. The campaign features Derry girl Kari Barrett, who had a rare form of cancer as a child but is now cancer-free.

The billboard shows Kari, aged 7, and how she is now as a 13-year-old.

Autumn is a busy time for campaigns at Hive Cancer Support, with our Breast Cancer Awareness campaign featuring local woman Theresa Kelly coming in October, followed by our 'Movember' campaign featuring our Family Support Worker, Martin Mullan.

We are currently working on a campaign with the LGBTQIA+ community to help address the challenges they can face when it comes to cancer detection and treatment.

The Hive Support Team with Minister Mike Nesbitt.

We are working in partnership with the Rainbow Project and have held focus groups with members of the local LGBTQIA+ community to create a new information leaflet on early detection, signs & symptoms, and focusing on screening services.

We are also celebrating the publication of Ulster University research commissioned by Hive Cancer Support in the prestigious European Journal of Oncology Nursing. It looked at the impact of cancer surgery on mental health and will help inform how medical professionals approach this issue.

This is the first of three papers to be published.

We are also delighted to be working with Ulster University and North West Regional College students as part of the ERSC Festival of Social Science (18th October – 8th November) to introduce our research and look at how it will impact people's daily lives.

There are exciting times ahead for our choir, who will be working on a joint project with the city's African and Caribbean community. We are also hosting events in Lifford, Killea, Muff, and Buncrana in partnership with the Neighbourhood Management Team's 'Better Together' project.