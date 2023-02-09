It was hoped attendees of the conference would increase their knowledge and understanding of the science of hope and implement it in their practice to ensure survivors of domestic violence receive support to help them overcome trauma, abuse and adversity.

Suzanne Mahon, Western Trust Assistant Director for Safeguarding Children and Corporate Parenting said: “I am delighted to be the host of the conference ‘Holding onto Hope’. The focus of the conference is to bring together community and voluntary sector agencies, statutory agencies and those who have an interest and commitment to working with those who unfortunately are victims of domestic abuse in our community. We heard lots about domestic abuse but we also heard lots about hope and how important hope is for everyone, not just in our day-to-day living but, indeed, those who are victims of abuse.”

"The most important message is the importance of us all to remain vigilant. Look out for those around us, watch out for those in need, listen and offer help when we can.”

Veronica Holland, Head of Violence against the Person Branch in the Department of Justice said: “I have a policy responsibility for domestic and sexual abuse as well as a Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy, which we’ve just published for consultation. I very much welcome being able to attend the ‘Holding on to Hope’ conference today. There’s a fantastic range of speakers dealing with a wide range of issues around trauma informed response to domestic abuse, how we can help those that have been affected by these horrific incidents and how best we can take work forward in this area in order that we can best support those that are victims of domestic abuse and who may be affected by this in the future.”

Marie Brown, CEO at the Family Justice Centre and Foyle Women’s Aid said: “I’m delighted to attend and speak at the conference today on domestic and sexual violence. I think it’s so important that, due to the prevalence of domestic violence in the city, that we need to be coming together and creating strategies in which to tackle it.”

Maria Emilsson, SSLD&G Team; Daniel Quinn, Head of Service: Learning, Development & Governance; Suzanne Mahon, Assistant Director Children’s Safeguarding & Corporate Parenting; Tom Cassidy, Director of Women & Children’s Services; Judge Barney McElhome; Mairead McGilloway, (chair of the WDSVP); Cecilia Whitehorn; WDSVP Coordinator; Luke Hart, White Ribbon Ambassador, Refuge Champion and National Centre for Domestic Violence champion; Professor Chan Hellman, Co-founder of Hope Rising Oklahoma and founding director of Hope Research Centre; Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, PSNI and Veronica Holland, Head of Violence against the Person Branch, Department of Justice.