Holy Child principal Nicola Cullen says cash boost is a ‘fantastic start to 2020’ for Derry school

Holy Child Primary School Principal Nicola Cullen has described the announcement of a major capital investment for the Creggan institution this week as a ‘fantastic start to 2020!’

She was speaking after Education Minister Peter Weir announced the school will share in a new £45m capital investment across the schools estate.

“After many years of campaigning for renovations to the school premises everyone at Holy Child is delighted to be included in the Minister’s list of schools announced on Tuesday. The news that the school is to receive substantial funding as part of the School Enhancement Programme is wonderful.

The school is an integral part of the Creggan community and this news is a testament to the hard work of Governors, staff, parents and pupils and, indeed, everyone in our community,” she said.

Mr. Weir listed the 60 year old Creggan school among 18 that are to share in the funding boost.

Ms. Cullen said: “I would also like to say that whilst we love the character and the history that a school of over 60 years has, we look forward to offering our pupils a modern, fit-for-purpose school that will be sustainable long into the future.

"At this time, we would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes and will keep everyone up to date on the process.”

Sinn Féin education spokesperson and the new vice-chair of the Stormont Education Committee Karen Mullan said: “I welcome the announcement of much-needed capital investment, particularly for Holy Child Primary School in Creggan in Derry, a school in my constituency that is over 60 years old and in much need of improved accommodation.”

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan said: “I am delighted to hear that Holy Child Primary School is included in this programme, as one of approximately 18 schools to benefit from a total investment of £45 million.”

