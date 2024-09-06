Research commissioned by Holywell Trust has compared the North West’s economy with that of other cities and regions around the world that straddle national boundaries.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the third of a series of Future Relationship Conversation events, Paul Gosling presented a seminar which laid out the challenges and opportunities for the North West.

He laid out the challenges including low disposable income, employment rates and poverty facing both jurisdictions, with both Derry and Donegal suffering the effects of regional imbalances in NI and the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mutual recognition of skills and qualifications along with poor public transport integration and weak infrastructure were identified as challenges. In a region where thousands of people cross the border every day for work and study, there is currently no cross border rail connectivity and serious gaps in bus services.

Paul Gosling

Examples from other cities across the world were presented.

In Basel, Switzerland, cross-border public transport is used by thousands of commuters there, in Mondragon in the Basque region, the co-operative model places its emphasis on its people sharing in its successes; and across the Atlantic, the Pacific North West/Cascadia region has examples of collaboration in trade and ecological protection and management between the US and Canadian states, as well as investment in stronger transport linkages to support new housing hubs. And in South East Asia, twin cities have integrated cross-border labour markets and infrastructure.

Mr. Gosling said: “There are many global examples of how cross-border regions are thriving through joined-up approaches to strengthen labour market integration, backed by mutual skills and qualifications recognition, integrated cross-border public transport investment, as well as support for public services and social infrastructure.

“The report is hopefully particularly timely given the Department for Infrastructure is now consulting on its transport plan for the North West with the aim to ensure the transport network meets the needs of people and businesses in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holywell Trust Director Gerard Deane commented: “This research is an important foundation to see how life can be improved for residents, whichever side of the border they may be on.

“We hope to garner more opinion on this subject to report back what members of the public see as their priorities for a vibrant and sustainable local economy here in the North West.”