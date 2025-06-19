Holywell Trust’s new Programme Manager Sara Duddy brings expertise in legacy, victims and human rights

Sara Duddy has joined the Holywell Trust as Programme Manager.

She has over ten years’ experience in advocacy, project management and stakeholder engagement, with particular expertise in legacy, human rights and social justice.

Before joining Holywell Trust, Sara worked as a victims’ advocate with the Pat Finucane Centre for 13 years.

As an advocate, Sara supported victims and survivors affected by the Troubles who were engaging in legacy processes, and campaigned for a human rights compliant way to deal with the past.

New Holywell Trust Programme Manager, Sara Duddy.

A qualified solicitor, Sara worked initially with the Law Centre NI, specifically focusing on areas of social justice - immigration, social security, mental health, employment, and community care.

Sara also received the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) Human Rights Prize when a student at Magee. In 2021 she completed a BSc degree at Queens University in Psychological Trauma.

As an expert commentator, Sara is a regular contributor to national and local media discussions on legacy and victims issues and developments in individual cases.

Through her work at the Pat Finucane Centre, Sara produced a number of oral history publications focusing on the experiences of bereaved families.

Gerard Deane, Director of Holywell Trust, welcomed Sara to the organisation saying: “We’re delighted that Sara has joined the Holywell Trust team. She brings a wealth of insight, knowledge, experience and connections and we know that she will be a valuable addition to the team as we drive our programmes forward.”

Speaking to her new role at Holywell Trust, Sara said: "I’m very pleased to join Holywell Trust as Programme Manager. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to Holywell Trust's mission of creating a truly inclusive, shared future. Holywell has always aspired to platform the voices of those in the North West, while facilitating challenging conversations in a respectful and thought-provoking way.

“I look forward to helping shape its programme of work, and to engaging in meaningful dialogue that not only challenges my perspective on important issues, but also develops long lasting relationships that can foster a new perspective on how to move forward together while acknowledging our differences.”