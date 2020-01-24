Home assistance launched in Triax area

Older residents in the Oakfield area of Derry have benefitted from home assistance thanks to a new programme.

The Awards for All funded ‘Home Assistance Programme’ is a joint project between the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team and the local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

Speaking as the first phase of the scheme neared completion, Kevin Campbell, Development Worker with the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team said:

“In the last few years it has become clear that there are increasing numbers of older residents in the Triax area who are experiencing problems maintaining the exterior of their homes or gardens, for whatever reason.”

“Recognising this, and working with Awards for All and other groups we have been able to design and fund a pilot programme of home assistance for older residents in three identified areas in the Triax area. This programme is obviously complementary to the ongoing work of the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team and helps us help harder to reach residents.”

Mr Campbell said the programme, which will be rolled out in the Iniscarn and Beechwood areas, will make for a cleaner, safer and more welcoming place to live.

“It is crucial we assist those who need assistance to make the differences that matter to them. The Awards for All funded Home Assistance Programme is helping us to do that.”

Oakfield resident Charles O’Donnell, who has helped roll out the scheme said: “Little did I realize when Kevin contacted me how the scheme would impact on individuals within the Oakfield area. After an initial assessment during which a multitude of homes were visited a list of properties which required urgent and essential work was drawn up.

“During the following two weeks nine of these received a variety of works from basic power washing, removal of large amounts of wasps and, in two particular cases extensive cutting back of hedges, brambles and trees.”