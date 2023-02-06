Home safety sessions being held in Derry
With almost half of all domestic fires each year caused by electricity the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team (TNMT) has received support from Electrical Safety First to host a series of Home Safety sessions across the Triax area.
The sessions will take place in the week of February 13-17 in a number of community centres in the Triax area.
Colm Barton, Development Worker with TNMT said: “We are delighted, thanks to the support of Electrical Safety First, to be hosting five Electrical Safety sessions in community centres across the Triax area.
"During the week starting Monday 13th February, fully trained and qualified electricians will be available in community centres across the area to help residents ensure that their electrical appliances are safe and in the case of minor repairs help make sure they are safe. The sessions will run from 10am to 4pm and all residents are welcome to bring any electrical items they are concerned about for assessment. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and considering the dangers that electricity poses this is a great opportunity to find out for sure.
“In order to confirm your place I would ask people to visit the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team Facebook page to reserve a spot.”
The schedule is as follows:
*Monday 13th Creggan Country Park 10am to 4pm
*Tuesday 14th Pilots Row 10 am to 4pm
*Wednesday 15th Corn Beef Tin 10am to 4pm
*Thursday 16th Gasyard Centre 10am to 4pm
*Friday 17th Bishop Street Youth Club 11am to 4pm.