"During the week starting Monday 13th February, fully trained and qualified electricians will be available in community centres across the area to help residents ensure that their electrical appliances are safe and in the case of minor repairs help make sure they are safe. The sessions will run from 10am to 4pm and all residents are welcome to bring any electrical items they are concerned about for assessment. It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and considering the dangers that electricity poses this is a great opportunity to find out for sure.