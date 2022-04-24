Homeowners with crumbling homes seek answers over scheme approval wait

Families who had hoped and planned to start rebuilds by now say they are ‘in limbo,’ due to the ‘inordinate’ length of time it is taking for grant approval.

Pamela and Ciaran McLaughlin were one of the first couples to go public with their crumbling home, part of which has already fallen down.

They had to move out of their Isle of Doagh home in December 2020 and applied for the scheme as soon as it came into being.

The home of Pamela and Ciaran McLaughlin.

While approval for Stage One passed quickly ‘as the test results were as clear as day and it needed to be demolished,’ they applied for stage two nine months ago and have yet to be approved.

They are still paying mortgage and electricity bills on their former house, while also paying rent and bills in the home they and their children had to move into.

Pamela told the ‘Journal’ they cannot understand why there has been such a delay in processing the second stage of their application and said they have not been told why. Other families are also still waiting.

Pamela said while they were asked to clarify some details in February, they ‘have not heard a thing’ since then. She outlined how she and Ciaran applied for the scheme as they “waited so long, we were happy to go ahead with anything at this stage to keep us going and get the house sorted. We thought we would have the house demolished by now and a bit of the new one built.”

She added how they did not want to wait for an undetermined number of months to apply for an enhanced scheme. They also wanted to be far along in the process, if they needed to be, when the enhanced scheme is rolled out. Pamela highlighted how they were ‘lucky’ to have secured alternative accommodation, as they ‘would still be living in that house otherwise’.

Pamela added: “We were lucky to get it, as I’ve heard about the difficulties so many people are having in securing other accommodation. But, at the minute, we’re paying for two homes and this isn’t ‘our home.’ We just want to get moving forward.”

She said she feels so sad and worried for the families still living in crumbling homes while waiting for their application to be approved through Stage Two.

She told how they had hoped at the end of last year that there might be some progress, but there were then further delays.

“We honestly thought we were good to go there at Christmas and then, in January, we got a letter asking us to explain the pricing from our plumber and electrician.

“We got that all sorted and submitted in February and haven’t heard a word since. We ring every week, to be told the same thing - that’s it’s with technical. I know the staff in the office will tell me when they hear, but they’re waiting too.

“We’re told it’s not a staffing issue, so why the delay? We can’t even touch the house or do anything until it is all signed off on Stage Two.”

She described the house itself as a ‘pure mess.’

The outside wall is completely cracked and crubling, with chunks already having fallen off.

“It’s an absolute mess - especially the far gable on the wind-beaten side. The other side of the house is actually the side that has the part that fell down. I have noticed it getting really bad since we moved out.

“We moved out in the December and it was around the March that we saw the part that had fallen down. We went down to the house to sort some stuff and there it was, just lying there. That scared me. We could have been in there.”

Pamela pointed out how contractors, engineers etc are also lined up and waiting for houses to be approved and prices are continuing to change and rise as weeks and months pass.

“The government will get back tax on material and labour etc, so it doesn’t make sense to be holding off or delaying. Does it have to take something seriously bad happening for them all to wake up?”

Campaigner Eileen Doherty is also waiting to be approved for Stage Two and has also had to move out of her home. She said she did so in the belief Stage Two would be approved by now.

“There are numerous families waiting an inordinate amount of time to be approved and we’re not being told why there are such lengthly delays.

“If questions have to go back to be answered or, if they’re saying the quality of the applications aren’t good enough, then why, when everything is clarified, are we still waiting weeks and weeks?

“I’m paying rent on a house while waiting for my home to be approved and I don’t know how long it will take. And we’re not being told why it is taking this long - we’re being left in limbo. It’s a disgrace and insulting that we’re not being told anything about why we’re waiting so long.”