‘Hope Centre’ to open on Duke Street to help ‘anyone who has a practical need’

Cornerstone City Church is opening the doors of its new ‘Hope Centre’ at their recently developed facility on 40 Duke Street on 6 November 2019.

The Derry based church is launching the centre with the aim of helping anyone who has a practical need in their life, regardless of their background or beliefs. Available services at the Hope Centre include a food and clothing bank, debt management, counselling services and laundry and wet room utilities.

The team are also currently working on phase two of the Hope Centre that will see the creation of a social supermarket, where people can purchase food at a vastly reduced rate, eat well for less food courses, a pregnancy crisis centre and employment courses on CV writing and interview skills for those who are wanting to make a return to work.

John Loughery, a member of the leadership team at Cornerstone City Church said; “We believe it is the responsibility of the church to reach out to those who find themselves in crisis, and help to provide them practical or emotional support. We don’t just want to give people a one-off, hand-out, but we want to give them a helping hand to get their lives back on track, by providing them with information, education and training, where required.

“We are unashamed followers of Jesus, and we want to follow His model of providing hope to the city, which is why we are opening The Hope Centre. We have read about the alarming levels of food poverty that exist in Derry and we are committed to seeing the city transformed through showing God’s love in practical way to anyone who needs it. If you or someone you know needs any help, we’d love to meet you to see how we can best help you.”

The Hope Centre is partnering with local city based service providers who are working to tackle the areas of poverty, homelessness, addictions and domestic abuse.

Opening hours include Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm. On Wednesdays there will also be a drop in centre open with an available team there to meet with those in need to help navigate them through the next steps of their journey.

For further information on Cornerstone City Church or the Hope Centre, visit http://www.cornerstonecity.church/